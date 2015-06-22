The business development department has given approval to
207 foreign firms in the service sector to operate in the
Kingdom during the first half of this year under the Foreign
Business Act, creating almost 4,500 new jobs for Thais, The
Nation reported, citing Pongpun Gearviriyapun, director-general
of the Business Development Department.
These firms have an initial investment capital of 8 billion
baht ($237.7 million)
($1 = 33.6500 baht)
