Fitch: AXA's Non-US Ratings Unaffected by Proposed IPO of US Operations

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that the ratings of AXA SA (AXA; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: A+/Stable) and its non-US core subsidiaries (Insurer Financial Strength rating: AA-/Stable) are unaffected by the proposed IPO of its US operations. AXA announced today its intention to IPO a minority stake in AXA America Holdings Inc., which is expected to consist of its US Life & Savings business and the AXA Group's interest in