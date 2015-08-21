Thai Foods Group Pcl, an integrated livestock and animal feed maker, has become the first company to delay plans to go public due to unfavourable market sentiment after the recent selloff in Thai shares triggered by Monday's bomb blast in the capital, Bangkok Post reported, citing Chairman Winai Teawsomboonkit.

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)