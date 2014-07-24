BRIEF-Bajaj Corp says D.K. Maloo appointed CFO
* V. C. Nagori ceased to be C.F.O Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kbCDD3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
Kasikornbank plans to decelerate lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the second half of the year after loan growth exceeded expectations in the first half.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* V. C. Nagori ceased to be C.F.O Source text:(http://bit.ly/2kbCDD3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* FY net profit 2.49 million rials versus 2.53 million rials year ago
* Says co's controlling shareholder Shandong Luneng Group Co Ltd will provide financial support of 100 million yuan, with a term of no more than 12 months and annual interest rate of 4.785 percent