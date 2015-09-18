Kasikornbank aims for 60 billion baht ($1.67 billion) in new loans to the small and medium enterprise segment in the final quarter, half of which will be through the government's stimulus package, The Nation reported, citing Patchara Samalapa, executive vice president for the SME business. (bit.ly/1UYHEck)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 35.8300 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)