Guangdong Homa Appliances' controlling shareholder plans to increase stake
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to invest at least 300 million yuan ($43.58 million) to acquire at least 2 percent more stake in the company in the next six months
Japanese car maker Mazda Motor Corp is set to kick off local eco-car production on Nov. 6 after winning Board of Investment (BoI) approval on July 18. (bit.ly/1wpiJmU)
----
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2p5TxG1 (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)