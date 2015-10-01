The Finance ministry proposes to cut the transfer and mortgage fee to 0.01 percent of the appraised value for a period of six months to one year as part of the government's stimulus measures for the property sector, the Nation reported. (bit.ly/1O8ZXNl)

