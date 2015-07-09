The Bangkok office market looks like growing 10 percent this year despite the lack of a strong economic recovery, The Nation quoted Nithipat Thongpun, executive director and head of office services at CBRE Thailand, as saying. (bit.ly/1UCxReK)

