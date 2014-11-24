Thailand's Oishi Group is in talks with a Japanese retail company to supply food next year, the Bangkok Post reported quoting a company official.

The move is part of its plan to drive overseas sales to 3 billion baht ($91.66 million) by 2019. Paisarn Aowstaporn, Oishi's executive vice-president for food business, said it was approached by the Japanese retail chain seeking to replace its Chinese supplier.

