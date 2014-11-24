Thailand's Oishi Group is in talks with a Japanese
retail company to supply food next year, the Bangkok Post
reported quoting a company official.
The move is part of its plan to drive overseas sales to 3
billion baht ($91.66 million) by 2019. Paisarn Aowstaporn,
Oishi's executive vice-president for food business, said it was
approached by the Japanese retail chain seeking to replace its
Chinese supplier.
(1 US dollar = 32.7300 Thai baht)
