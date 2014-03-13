BRIEF-Dongxing Securities posts 8.5 pct rise in Q1 net profit, 2016 down 33.8 pct
* Says 2016 net profit down 33.8 percent y/y at 1.35 billion yuan ($196.09 million)
Although launches of condo units increased in Pattaya last year, demand dropped significantly in the fourth quarter due mainly to political turmoil.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says 2016 net profit down 33.8 percent y/y at 1.35 billion yuan ($196.09 million)
* Says 2016 net profit up 10 percent y/y at 14.3 billion yuan ($2.08 billion)