BRIEF-Consolidated-Tomoka Land reports Q1 earnings per share $2.28
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share
Despite the continuing political upheaval, Thailand's property market is expected to eke out growth, especially in locations associated with flourishing border trade, says Plus Property.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co reports first quarter 2017 earnings of $2.28 per share
* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger