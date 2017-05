Thailand's Property Perfect is confident that both pre-sales and revenue will hit 20 billion baht ($591.7 million) each this year after the acquisition of a major stake in Thai Property, which gives it a 40 percent stake in Grand Asset Hotels and Property, the Nation reported, quoting CEO Chainid Adhyanasakul. (bit.ly/1GP0M5V)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 33.8000 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)