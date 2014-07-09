PTT Retail Management Co (PTTRM), wholly owned by national oil-and-gas giant PTT Pcl, has allocated 5 billion baht to expand its non-oil business at PTT petrol stations between now and 2018 in a bid to survive stiff competition in the retail oil business.

