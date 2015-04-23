BRIEF-3M says shareholders elected 11 nominees to co's board at annual meeting
* 3M co -shareholders elected 11 nominees to company's board of directors for a one-year term
PTT Global Chemical Plc and a Japan-based partner have selected a site in eastern Ohio where they may build a chemical plant that would tap the region's abundant natural gas, Ohio governor John Kasich said. (bit.ly/1EtIGuc)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* 3M co -shareholders elected 11 nominees to company's board of directors for a one-year term
May 9 Russell Investments, a wholly owned global asset management unit of London Stock Exchange Group Plc , appointed Julian Brown as director of its UK consultant relations team.