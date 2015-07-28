The Thai Retailers Association (TRA) has nearly halved its 2015 sales growth projection to 3.2 percent from last year's 6.3 percent, the Bangkok Post reported, quoting TRA President Jariya Chirathivat.

The group blamed the cut on the combined impact of mounting household debt, drought and slow state investment in megaprojects, it reported. (bit.ly/1MsHOrG)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)