BRIEF-Albany International Q1 sales rose 15.6 pct to $199.3 mln
* AEC segment on track toward its FY target of 25% to 35% revenue growth
Provincial officials have 30 days to complete the inspection of rice stored at 1,800 warehouses nationwide under a deadline set by the National Rice Policy Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the Bangkok Post reported, citing commerce permanent secretary Chutima Bunyapraphasara.
Officials have to figure out the exact amount of good-quality and rotten rice in the 13.5 million tonnes the state has held for several years, the paper said.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* AEC segment on track toward its FY target of 25% to 35% revenue growth
* Cara reports Q1 2017 results and continued success in its acquisition strategy - total system sales grow 46.4%, operating ebitda increases 56.0% and earnings before tax increases 36.8%