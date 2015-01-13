BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group sets up healthcare industry fund
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
SET-listed RS Plc, one of Thailand's biggest entertainment providers, expects to double its net profit to nearly 700 million baht ($21.3 million) this year with the rise of digital TV, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Chief Executive Surachai Chetchotisak.
The company plans to generate overall revenue of 4.6 billion baht ($140 million) with 80 percent coming from media business and 10 percent each from music and show.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 32.8500 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Says it has successfully set up a healthcare industry fund with partners
* Says it lowered the conversion price for 2018 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds and 2021 due euro-yen denominated convertible bonds to 2,035.7 yen per share and 2,001.3 yen per share respectively, from 2,063.5 yen per share and 2,028.6 yen per share, effective April 1