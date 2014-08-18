BRIEF-Banco BPM says 31.21 pct of 640 mln euro note buyback tendered
* 1.97 percent of 640 million euro subordinated note buyback tendered in period April 10 to April 14
SET-listed developer SC Asset Corporation Plc, a property firm owned by the Shinawatra family, is confident of achieving a revenue growth of 20 percent by the end of this year at 12 billion baht ($376.65 million).
April 18 Peter Benoist, the former head of US distressed trading at Barclays, has set up Oakland Capital Partners to provide growth capital and management support to small businesses, according to sources.