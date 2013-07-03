----

Car scheme blamed for slow growth - Bangkok Post

(link.reuters.com/peb49t)

TDRI calls for tax reforms - The Nation

(link.reuters.com/geb49t)

Source says rice intervention prices to be cut again - The Nation

(link.reuters.com/feb49t)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)