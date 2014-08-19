BRIEF-Broker UIB "co-operating fully" with UK probe into aviation insurance
* Insurance broker uib says "co-operating fully" with financial conduct authority in investigation into aviation broking
Siam Commercial Bank is building up its loan portfolios in selected segments where it foresees healthy yields with acceptable risks, while reducing concentration of other portfolios.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.