Siam Commercial Bank is partnering with Knight Frank Thailand to open a window to real estate investment in London for its ultra-high-net-worth customers to help them diversify their investment portfolios amid the economic instability, The Nation reported, citing Lalitphat Toranavikrai, head of private banking at SCB. (bit.ly/1RGHHL4)

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)