Srithai Superware Pcl, Thailand's leading producer of melamine and plastic tableware, plans to invest 1.5 billion baht ($44.75 million) in expanding its business in India, Indonesia and Vietnam as its foresees strong demand in those markets, and expects domestic sales to account for a smaller proportion of its revenue in the coming years, The Nation reported, citing Chairman and President Sanan Angubolkul. (bit.ly/1Kz3heX)