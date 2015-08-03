Thailand's 12-trillion-plus baht ($342.86 billion) state
enterprise sector will undergo major reforms if new legislation
to set up a holding company to consolidate ownership of an
initial 12 major companies sails through the National
Legislative Assembly in November, the Nation reported.
The proposed National State Enterprise Corporation would be
similar to Singapore's Temasek Holdings, the report said, citing
Kulit Sombatsiri, director-general of the State Enterprise
Policy Office.
The corporation would have PTT, Thai Airways
International, TOT, CAT, Krungthai Bank, MCOT
, Transport Co, Airports of Thailand, Thailand
Post, Thanaluk Pattana Subsin, Bangkok, and Aeronautical Radio
of Thailand under its umbrella in the first stage of
implementation. (bit.ly/1KKOpeR)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
($1 = 35.0000 baht)
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Anand Basu)