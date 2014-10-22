CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Emirates reduces flights on five U.S. routes as restrictions hit demand
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
Takashimaya Co Ltd, a 185-year-old Japanese department store chain, will open its first branch in Thailand in Iconsiam, a premium shopping-cum-residential project on the Chao Phraya river, in 2017.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Trump's executive orders deterred some Middle East travellers
SAN FRANCISCO, April 19 Amazon.com Inc's chief technology officer is working toward a day when people can control almost any piece of software with their voice.