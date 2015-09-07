BRIEF-Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
* Fox News names Marianne Gambelli president of advertising sales
Auctions of fourth-generation (4G) spectrum in November will serve as a prime mover to help revive Thailand's sagging economy, with at least 500 billion baht ($13.89 billion) in fresh capital being injected to the system over the next two years, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).
The figures were based on a study by Chiang Mai University's economics faculty. (bit.ly/1O7jXyE)
($1 = 35.9900 baht) (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
LONDON, May 8 A woman who accused former Fox News presenter Bill O'Reilly of sexual harassment in the United States called on Britain on Monday to block Fox's owner Rupert Murdoch from taking full control of Britain's pay-TV group Sky .