UPDATE 2-Sailing-Oracle Team USA gain America's Cup bonus with New Zealand win
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Thai group asks for govt help on wage hike in SMEs - The Nation
----
Thai industry concerned about shortage of skilled labour - The Nation
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom)
* Sweden's Artemis Racing beat's Groupama Team France (Adds results of final America's Cup qualifier race)
* Chief Executive Abdullah unharmed after funeral bombing (Revises casualty total, adds statement from UN envoy)