Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong has voiced strong
opposition to the telecom regulator's original plan to auction
25 megahertz of bandwidth on the 1800-MHz spectrum, saying it
may not maximise benefits for the industry, the Bangkok Post
reported.
His concern signals a strong inclination to sell 30 MHz on
the 1800-MHz spectrum at the 4G auction scheduled for Nov. 11,
the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1iKJl0Y)
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)