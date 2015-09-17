BRIEF-PixArt Imaging announces FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use undistributed profit to pay cash dividends of T$0.5 per share to shareholders for 2016
The government has given the green light to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to press ahead with the auction of two telecom licences on the 900-megahertz spectrum, the Nation reported, citing a government source.
The source said the government had not granted state-owned telecom firm TOT's request to keep its 900MHz bands after its concession with Advanced Info Service expires on Sept. 30, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1gsETSN)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
