The government has given the green light to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to press ahead with the auction of two telecom licences on the 900-megahertz spectrum, the Nation reported, citing a government source.

The source said the government had not granted state-owned telecom firm TOT's request to keep its 900MHz bands after its concession with Advanced Info Service expires on Sept. 30, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1gsETSN)

