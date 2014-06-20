The national telecoms regulator will extend the period for True
Move's second-generation (2G) mobile service after the military
junta postponed the auctions for 4G spectrum.
Takorn Tantasith, secretary-general of the National
Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), said the
extension would eliminate the risk of mobile service disruption
for some 6 million customers using True Move's 2G service on the
1800-megahertz spectrum. An extension period has not been
decided, but the dates are expected to be finalised next month.
(bit.ly/1pO7zIU)
