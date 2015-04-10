State-owned CAT Telecom has set aside at least 30 billion baht
($922 million) to bid on a licence for fourth generation (4G)
wireless broadband services together with a foreign strategic
partner, the Bangkok Post reported, citing Viroj
Tocharoenvanith, the company's senior executive vice-president.
The state telecoms firm is in talks with South Korea's SK
Telecom Co Ltd and a Japanese telecoms company to
jointly provide 4G service under the mobile virtual network
operator model, the paper quoted Viroj as saying. (bit.ly/1IPmXKM)
(Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)