BRIEF-JBCC Holdings to sell specified subsidiary for 2 bln yen
* Says it plans to sell a specified subsidiary iGUAZU Corporation to a Tokyo-based firm for 2 billion yen
Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Pornchai Rujiprapa is pressing Thaicom Pcl to apply for an orbital slot licence for its first licence-based satellite to comply with soon-to-be-established regulations for the satellite industry, the Bangkok Post reported quoting Pornchai.
* Says it will distribute 230,000 shares of its treasury stock for 313.7 million yen (1,364 yen per share) as capital, to WPG Holdings Limited through private placement, on May 25