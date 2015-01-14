Tobacco farmer associations have urged Prime Minister General
Prayut Chan-o-cha to put a brake on the tobacco control bill,
which is now on its way to a Cabinet meeting, The Nation
reported, quoting the associations' co-ordinator, Kittitas
Panaphathong. The bill, if legislated, would increase the
minimum age of cigarette buyers from 18 to 20 years, ban the
sale of packet-less cigarettes, and prohibit the display of
cigarettes at shops and stores.
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
