CAT Telecom's board will ask the State Enterprise Policy
Commission, better known as the superboard, to consider whether
it is possible to convert the concession assets of Total Access
Communication (DTAC) into capital for the state
agency to form a joint venture with the company, The Nation
reported, citing a source at the state agency.
The assets under the concession comprise telecommunications
towers, a fibre-optic network, a transmission network and
cellular base stations.
DTAC also proposed to CAT that it would have an exclusive
right to lease all telecom network assets under the joint
venture to provide telecom services, while CAT and DTAC would
share revenue and dividends from the partnership.
(bit.ly/1vDvbEo)
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch
for its accuracy.
(Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)