BRIEF-Orient Bio to issue 12th series bonds with warrants worth 30 bln won
* Says it will issue 12th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 30 billion won in proceeds for operations
Tourism operators should make a bold move to reform the industry if they want to sustain its development in the long term and also help boost the country's tourism revenue, Charoen Wangananont, honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), has suggested.
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says it will issue 12th series unregistered and unsecured private bonds with warrants, to raise 30 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says it expects Q1 net loss to widen to 240-290 million yuan from 166.9 million yuan ($24.24 million) year ago