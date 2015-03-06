The Nation Associate Anti-Corruption Network (NACN) has asked the Finance Ministry to launch a probe into whether Toyota Motors (Thailand) has understated taxes by claiming the Toyota Prius is a completely knocked-down vehicle, Bangkok Post reported, citing NACN secretary-general Mongkolkit Suksintharanon. (bit.ly/1McnrNy)

NOTE: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Bangkok Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)