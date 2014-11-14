SET-listed True Corporation is making a sweeping
transformation of its fixed and wireless broadband businesses,
spending 43 billion baht ($1.31 billion) to overhaul existing
network platforms.
The move is aimed at providing a fibre-to-the-home (FTTH)
network that can reach 10 million households or nearly half the
country's 22 million households and expand its fourth-generation
(4G) wireless service to cover 80 percent of the population.
(1 US dollar = 32.8300 Thai baht)
