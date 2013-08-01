BRIEF-Netflix Chief Talent Officer to leave company
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
BAM on target for stock listing in 2014 - Bangkok Post
----
Thai tourism firms lack knowledge of AEC - The Nation
----
Samed's oil spill probe to be finished in 7 days - The Nation
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Bangkok Newsroom)
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
* Sito Mobile confirms receipt of two purported notices of director nominations