By Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai
BANGKOK, July 30 Thai property developers are
raising record funds in the domestic bond market to finance
high-end residential projects in a stumbling economy that
appears to have hurt all but the affluent.
Developers issued 54.2 billion baht ($1.55 billion) of bonds
in the first half of this year - a record for a six-month period
and equal to 74 percent of the debt sold by developers for the
whole of 2014, according to the Thai Bond Market Association.
Raising funds from the debt market is much cheaper than bank
loans despite the two cuts in the central bank's policy rate
so far this year. A sluggish economy has turned
banks cautious about lending. Prime lending rates are at least
6.5 percent, compared with the 3.31 percent coupon on five-year
bonds issued this year by Land & Houses, Thailand's
largest home builder. Real estate developers are also loath to
raise funds in a weak stock market.
But wealthy Thais seem to be unperturbed by the economic
woes, playing the role of white knight in an uncertain property
market. Their purchases in Bangkok have gravitated towards
developments near future transport nodes and hubs. Skytrain
operator BTS Group and developer Sansiri said
this month they would jointly develop 25 condominium projects
worth 100 billion baht along mass transit lines over the next
five years.
In Greater Bangkok, the value of new housing projects rose
64 percent in January-to-June to 227 billion baht from a year
earlier, and is expected to climb to 449 billion baht for the
full 2015, according to the Agency for Real Estate Affairs. The
agency expects the market value of new premium units to surge
281 percent this year versus zero growth for cheaper units. "We
have also switched to the high-end market," said Kessara
Thanyalakpark, director of Thai property firm Sena Development
. "Others probably think the same, as household debt is
quite a problem for the lower segment of the market," she said.
($1 = 35.0800 baht)
