BANGKOK Nov 10 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl, Thailand's second largest property developer, expects the property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to contract by zero to 5 percent in the fourth quarter, hit by sluggish consumption.

Domestic demand for housing has been slowed as Thais enter a year of mourning following the passing of King Bhumibol Adulyadej on Oct. 13, director Prasert Taedullayasatit told reporters.

In the first nine months of this year, the overall market posted pre-sales growth of 4 percent, and a recovery was expected next year, he added. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)