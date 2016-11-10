BANGKOK Nov 10 Pruksa Real Estate Pcl,
Thailand's second largest property developer, expects the
property market in Bangkok and surrounding provinces to contract
by zero to 5 percent in the fourth quarter, hit by sluggish
consumption.
Domestic demand for housing has been slowed as Thais enter a
year of mourning following the passing of King Bhumibol
Adulyadej on Oct. 13, director Prasert Taedullayasatit told
reporters.
In the first nine months of this year, the overall market
posted pre-sales growth of 4 percent, and a recovery was
expected next year, he added.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Sunil Nair)