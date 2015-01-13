BANGKOK Jan 13 Two Thai developers, Golden Land Property Development PCL and Country Group Development PCL plan initial public offerings of their real estate investment trusts (REIT) to raise funds for expansion.

Golden Land, part of the real estate empire controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, plans to list its REIT worth up to 10 billion baht ($305 million) in the second quarter, President Thanapol Sirithanachai told reporters on Tuesday.

Golden Land will sell Sathorn Square, a 75,000 square metre office building in Bangkok's central business area, with an occupancy rate of 90 percent, to the REIT. Its major shareholder, Univentures Pcl, will transfer the Park Venture office building to the trust.

The company aims to book gains in the asset sale and will use some of the proceeds to repay debt, which will help cut its debt to equity ratio to below 1.0 times from 1.3 now, Thanapol said.

Country Group Chief Executive Ben Taechaubol said on Tuesday his company planned to list a REIT worth more than 1.3 billion baht in the first quarter.

The company will transfer assets of its UK-based data centre to the trust, in which it plans to own a 30 percent stake. The trust is expected to offer a yield of at least 7 percent, Ben said.

Listing of REITS has become a popular route for raising funds among Thai property developers since the stock market recovered after the military took over the government in May, ending months of political unrest.

The success of the country's first REIT, a $628 million trust launched by Bangkok Land in August last year, has also encouraged more developers to tap investor appetite.

Hit by weak demand after months of political unrest last year, the Thai property sector is expected to recover in 2015 with a forecast revenue growth of 2-3 percent as the country's economy should grow 4-5 percent, Golden Land's Thanapol said.

Government and private sector investments, an improving global economy and falling oil prices will be positive for the sector, while rising household debt is a negative factor dragging demand, he added.

($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)