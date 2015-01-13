BANGKOK Jan 13 Two Thai developers, Golden Land
Property Development PCL and Country Group Development
PCL plan initial public offerings of their real estate
investment trusts (REIT) to raise funds for expansion.
Golden Land, part of the real estate empire controlled by
Thai billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, plans to list its
REIT worth up to 10 billion baht ($305 million) in the second
quarter, President Thanapol Sirithanachai told reporters on
Tuesday.
Golden Land will sell Sathorn Square, a 75,000 square metre
office building in Bangkok's central business area, with an
occupancy rate of 90 percent, to the REIT. Its major
shareholder, Univentures Pcl, will transfer the Park
Venture office building to the trust.
The company aims to book gains in the asset sale and will
use some of the proceeds to repay debt, which will help cut its
debt to equity ratio to below 1.0 times from 1.3 now, Thanapol
said.
Country Group Chief Executive Ben Taechaubol said on Tuesday
his company planned to list a REIT worth more than 1.3 billion
baht in the first quarter.
The company will transfer assets of its UK-based data centre
to the trust, in which it plans to own a 30 percent stake. The
trust is expected to offer a yield of at least 7 percent, Ben
said.
Listing of REITS has become a popular route for raising
funds among Thai property developers since the stock market
recovered after the military took over the government in May,
ending months of political unrest.
The success of the country's first REIT, a $628 million
trust launched by Bangkok Land in August last year, has also
encouraged more developers to tap investor appetite.
Hit by weak demand after months of political unrest last
year, the Thai property sector is expected to recover in 2015
with a forecast revenue growth of 2-3 percent as the country's
economy should grow 4-5 percent, Golden Land's Thanapol said.
Government and private sector investments, an improving
global economy and falling oil prices will be positive for the
sector, while rising household debt is a negative factor
dragging demand, he added.
($1 = 32.8500 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)