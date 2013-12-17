BANGKOK Dec 17 The Thai real estate group
controlled by billionaire Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi has delayed
a plan to raise at least 25 billion baht ($780 million) from
selling a property fund to the public, fund manager Krung Thai
Asset Management (KTAM) said.
The offer of the Thai Hotel Investment Fund will be
postponed to the first quarter of 2014 from the end of this
year, mainly due to regulatory process and unfavourable market
conditions brought about by Thailand's political troubles.
Last week Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra called a snap
election for Feb. 2. She remains caretaker prime minister but
protesters want her to go now, with political reforms pushed
through before any election.
"The current political situation has psychological impact on
investor interest especially retailers," Chavinda Hanratanakool,
senior executive vice president for property funds at KTAM, told
reporters on late Monday.
"In the first quarter next year, all problems should be
resolved," she said, adding the fund manager has already
submitted filing about the fund offer to the Securities and
Exchange Commission.
The size of the fund was reduced from an initial 32 billion
baht, and assets to be transferred to the fund will include 12
hotels in Bangkok and major tourist cities such as Phuket,
Chiang Mai and Samui.
Earlier this month, Thailand's largest shopping mall
developer, Central Pattana, indefinitely postponed its
plans to raise 8.86 billion baht through selling units of its
property fund due to political violence in Bangkok.
($1 = 32.0650 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)