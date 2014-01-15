BANGKOK Jan 15 Thailand's air traffic
communications body said on Wednesday it had back-up operations
to ensure no disruption to air travel if hard-line
anti-government protesters attempt to shut down its main control
centre.
Protesters trying to topple the government are camped in
central Bangkok and one faction has threatened to besiege the
stock exchange and offices of the Aeronautical Radio of Thailand
Ltd (AeroThai), part of the Ministry of Transport, which handles
air traffic control communications.
AeroThai's offices in central Bangkok threatened by the
protesters looks after planes in air space beyond 50 miles (80
km) from Thai airports.
"AeroThai has prepared contingency plans to handle any
situation that may affect our service ... For en-route services
AeroThai has set up a back-up centre working parallel to our
primary system," company president Prajak Sajjasophon told
Reuters.
"We can assure you services will not be affected if
protesters force our headquarters to shut down operations."
Flag carrier Thai Airways International also
played down the potential for disruption.
"The airline has closely coordinated with AeroThai, which
has prepared strict measures to cope with the impact from the
protest for more than two months. We don't expect any problem
with operations and the protesters should not be able to get
access to the air traffic control tower," Executive
Vice-President for Finance Wasukarn Visansawatdi told Reuters.
The main protest group in Bangkok is trying to stop
ministries and other state bodies from functioning but it said
on Tuesday the air traffic agency was not one of its targets.
However, one allied group, whose members include students
and trade unionists, has threatened action against the agency
and stock exchange if Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra does
not resign by Wednesday.
A Reuters photographer said this group marched from its
protest camp, but at midday (0500 GMT) members were at the
attorney general's office, miles from the air traffic facility.
In 2008, in an earlier bout of political unrest, a group of
protesters forced Bangkok's two main airports to close for more
than a week.
Transport Minister Chadchart Sittipunt told reporters last
week that U-Tapao military airbase in Pattaya to the south of
the capital had been prepared as back-up if demonstrators
targeted the Bangkok airports again.
(Additional reporting Damir Sagolj and Manunphttr
Dhanananphorn; Editing by Alan Raybould and Nick Macfie)