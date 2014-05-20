BANGKOK May 20 Thailand's baht fell against the
dollar in early trade on Tuesday after the imposition of martial
law by the army, but it steadied later and dealers suspected
that was due to intervention by the central bank.
At 0157 GMT the baht was quoted at 32.52/59 per dollar after
earlier trading at a low of around 32.64.
"The baht weakened at the opening of the market but after
that it started to recover due to dollar sales coming in, and
this is believed to be support from the Bank of Thailand," a
currency dealer at a big financial institution said.
