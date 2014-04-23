Members of the ''Volunteers' Ward to protect the Nation's Democracy'' group hold pictures of Thailand's Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra during their two days training at the stadium in Nakhon Ratchasima, Northeastern province of Thailand, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

BANGKOK Thailand's Constitutional Court on Wednesday gave Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra until May 2 to defend herself against charges of abuse of power, delaying a verdict that could see her removed from office in coming weeks.

"The prime minister will be given until May 2 to present her defence and gather further evidence," Somrit Chaiwong, a Constitutional Court spokesman, told Reuters.

The charges relate to the transfer of National Security Council chief Thawil Pliensri in 2011, which opponents say was designed to benefit her Puea Thai Party. If found guilty, Yingluck could be forced to step down and some legal experts say the whole government would have to go with her.

Yingluck, who heads a caretaker government with limited powers, has been undermined by six months of street protests plus various legal challenges against her, which have intensified since February.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing Alan Raybould)