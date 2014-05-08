Anti-government protesters carry signs against ousted Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra as they march in central Bangkok May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BANGKOK Thailand's National Anti-Corruption Commission found former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinwatra guilty of negligence on Thursday over a financially ruinous state rice-buying scheme and she now faces a ban from politics after a Senate hearing.

"The committee has investigated and there is enough evidence to make a case ... We will now forward it to the Senate," said Panthep Klanarong, president of the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

If found guilty by the Senate, Yingluck could be banned from politics for five years.

The decision comes a day after Yingluck was thrown out of office for abuse of power by the Constitutional Court.

Under the subsidy scheme, a flagship policy of Yingluck's administration, the state paid farmers way above market prices for their rice.

