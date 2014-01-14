BANGKOK Jan 14 Protesters trying to topple
Thailand's government said they would tighten the blockade
around ministries on Tuesday and a hardline faction threatened
to storm the stock exchange, while many major intersections in
the capital Bangkok remained blocked.
The turmoil is the latest chapter in an eight-year conflict
pitting the Bangkok-based middle class and royalist
establishment against the mostly poorer, rural supporters of
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother, Thaksin
Shinawatra, a former premier who was ousted by the military in
2006.
Many ministries and the central bank were forced to work
from back-up offices on Monday after protesters led by Suthep
Thaugsuban stopped civil servants getting to
work.
"We must surround government buildings, closing them in the
morning and leaving in the afternoon," Suthep told supporters
late on Monday, urging them to do that every day until Yingluck
steps down.
A student group allied to Suthep's People's Democratic
Reform Committee has threatened to attack the stock exchange,
with faction leader Nitithorn Lamlua telling supporters on
Monday it represented "a wicked capitalist system that provided
the path for Thaksin to become a billionaire".
However, there was no special security visible at the
building early on Tuesday. A Reuters photographer said one group
of protesters marched past on their way to the customs
department but did not stop.
Jarumporn Chotikasathien, president of the Stock Exchange of
Thailand, told Reuters emergency measures had been prepared to
secure both the premises and trading systems if needed.
The potential disruption to government services would
compound the problems faced by Yingluck, who dissolved
parliament in December and called a snap election for February.
Even though she had a commanding majority in the legislature and
is likely to win again, she now heads a caretaker administration
that has a limited remit and cannot initiate policies that
commit the next government.
Yingluck worked on Monday from Defence Ministry facilities
in the outskirts of Bangkok. Officials said that Tuesday's
regular cabinet meeting had been cancelled.
Yingluck invited protest leaders and political parties to a
meeting on Wednesday to discuss an Election Commision proposal
to postpone the election until May.
However, Suthep has repeatedly said he is not interested in
any election. He wants the government to be replaced by an
unelected "people's council" that will change the electoral
system as part of reforms that will weaken Thaksin's sway.
Thaksin turned to politics after making a fortune in
telecommunications. He redrew Thailand's political map by
courting rural voters and won back-to-back elections in 2001 and
2005.
Thaksin lives in exile to avoid a jail sentence handed down
in 2008 for abuse of power, but he is seen as the power behind
Yingluck's government. Their Puea Thai Party seems likely to win
any election held under present arrangements.
Traffic in Bangkok remained light on Tuesday, with seven big
intersections blocked by protesters the day before.
Many schools stayed shut on Tuesday for the second day. On
Monday, several offices were also closed and many commuters
stayed at home, so even the roads that were open saw unusually
light traffic.
The government has deployed 10,000 police to maintain law
and order, along with 8,000 soldiers at government offices, but
they were practically invisible on the streets on Monday.
Ministers have said they want to avoid confrontation, hoping
the protest movement will eventually run out of steam. It flared
up at the start of November when the government tried to force
through a political amnesty that would have allowed Thaksin to
return home a free man.
(Writing by Alan Raybould; Editing by John Chalmers and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)