BANGKOK Jan 15 A loud blast shook the house of
a senior Thai opposition leader overnight, police said on
Wednesday, as protesters trying to oust the government remained
camped in central Bangkok with no end to the political deadlock
in sight.
Some hardline protesters have threatened to blockade the
stock exchange and an air traffic communications facility on
Wednesday if Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra does not step
down.
But there were no early signs of trouble at either the
bourse or at the central Bangkok offices of AeroThai, which is
in charge of air traffic control for planes that use Thai air
space.
No one was hurt in the blast at the residence of Democrat
Party leader and former Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva.
"There was no one at home at the time. The explosion
destroyed part of the roof of the house. It wasn't a bomb. We
believe it could have been a big firework," said an officer at
the nearby Thong Lor police station, declining to be named.
Abhisit and other Democrat leaders have joined in the
protest movement against Yingluck, and have refused to take part
in an election she has called for Feb 2.
She has invited leaders of the protest movement and
political parties to a meeting on Wednesday to discuss a
proposal to postpone the election, but it looked like only her
allies would turn up.
The unrest is the latest chapter in an eight-year conflict
pitting the Bangkok-based middle class and royalist
establishment against the mostly poorer, rural supporters of
Yingluck and her brother, Thaksin Shinawatra, a former premier
ousted by the military in 2006 who is seen as the power behind
her government.
Abhisit was prime minister in 2010 when troops were sent in
to end a two-month protest in central Bangkok by Thaksin
supporters. More than 90 people died during those protests.
Current protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban was one of his
deputies at the time and oversaw security matters during the
2010 crackdown. Both now face murder charges.
The latest protests have been relatively less violent. Eight
people, including two police officers, have been killed and
scores wounded in violence between protesters, police and
government supporters since the trouble flared up in November.
National Security Council chief Paradorn Pattanathabutr said
two protesters were slightly injured overnight when shots were
fired by the Siam Discovery mall near the main protest camp. One
man was shot in the ankle and a woman was hit by a ricochet.
No one was arrested.
Yingluck's meeting on the election date will be held at the
air force headquarters in the north of the city. She has been
unable to work from her office in Government House since late
November because of the protests.
Suthep's supporters have blockaded at least seven big
intersections in Bangkok and are also trying to stop ministries
from functioning, forcing many to remain closed, with civil
servants working from back-up facilities or from home.
Protest leaders say demonstrators will occupy the city's
main arteries until an unelected "people's council" replaces
Yingluck's administration, which they accuse of corruption and
nepotism.
Yingluck's Puea Thai Party seems certain to win any election
held under present arrangements and Suthep's central aim is to
alter the electoral rules to make a different outcome possible.