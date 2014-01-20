* Govt seriously considering state of emergency
* Protests spread to 18 areas around Thailand
* Reuters poll shows central bank could cut benchmark rate
By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
BANGKOK, Jan 20 Thai authorities are "very
seriously" considering a state of emergency after a weekend of
violence in the capital where protesters have been trying for
more than two months to bring down the government, the security
chief said on Monday.
The violence is the latest episode in an eight-year conflict
that pits Bangkok's middle class and royalist establishment
against poorer, mainly rural supporters of Prime Minister
Yingluck Shinawatra and her brother, ex-premier Thaksin
Shinawatra, who was toppled by the military in 2006.
"We're prepared to use the emergency decree ... Everyone
involved including the police, the military and the government
is considering this option very seriously, but has not yet come
to an agreement," National Security Council chief Paradorn
Pattantabutr told Reuters after meeting Yingluck.
"The protesters have said they will close various government
offices. So far, their closures have been symbolic, they go to
government offices and then they leave." he said.
"But if their tactics change and they close banks or
government offices permanently, then the chance for unrest
increases and we will have to invoke this law."
The emergency decree gives security agencies broad powers to
impose curfews, detain suspects without charge, censor media,
ban political gatherings of more than five people and declare
parts of the country off limits.
The size of the demonstrations in Bangkok has declined, but
the Centre for the Administration of Peace and Order (CAPO), a
body grouping government and security officials, said small
protests had spread to 18 other areas.
"The protesters haven't threatened to shut down government
buildings but they are taking their orders from protest leaders
in Bangkok so we're keeping an eye on them," CAPO deputy
spokesman Anucha Romyanan told Reuters.
One man was killed and dozens of people were wounded, some
seriously, when grenades were thrown at anti-government
protesters in the city centre on Friday and Sunday.
"I think these attacks have been designed to provoke an army
reaction," said Paul Chambers, director of research at the
Institute of South East Asian Affairs in Chiang Mai, predicting
a measured increase in the violence.
That in turn could prompt the Election Commission to refuse
to oversee an election called for Feb. 2, which the main
opposition has said it will boycott, he said.
FISCAL POLICY CRIPPLED
The protests led by opposition firebrand Suthep Thaugsuban
were triggered by Yingluck's move last year to attempt to push
through a political amnesty that would have allowed her brother
Thaksin to return home.
The billionaire former telecoms tycoon lives in Dubai to
avoid a jail sentence for abuse of power, but is thought to run
his sister's government. The protesters want to remove his
influence through ill-defined political reforms.
The upheaval threatens economic growth and a small majority
of economists polled by Reuters thought the central bank would
cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 2 percent this week.
"Fiscal policy is pretty much crippled right now and the
onus is on the central bank to boost the economy," DBS Bank in
Singapore said in a note, although it did not expect a rate cut
this time, saying it would do little to help confidence under
present circumstances.
Business is getting nervous. Kyoichi Tanada, president of
Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit, said on Monday he was
unsure the Japanese car maker would increase investment in
Thailand if the crisis was drawn out.
The government has mostly avoided direct confrontation with
protesters while the army, which has staged or attempted 18
coups in 81 years of on-off democracy, has stayed neutral.
The violence is the worst since 2010 when Suthep, at the
time a deputy prime minister in charge of security, sent in
troops to end mass protests by pro-Thaksin activists.
Suthep faces murder charges related to his role in that
crackdown, when more than 90 people were killed, and for
insurrection in leading the latest protests.
Yingluck faces legal charges from the anti-corruption
agency, which said last week it would investigate her role in a
loss-making government rice purchase scheme.
The scheme has won her party huge support in the rural north
and northeast. But there is growing discontent among farmers who
say they have not been paid for their rice and are threatening
to block major roads.
Chambers said the rise in violence could suck the police
into the fray.
"(That would provide) Suthep with an excuse to accuse
Yingluck of repressing the demonstrators, the army may suggest
that the Yingluck government step aside or judicial cases
against Yingluck's government may be expedited to push (her
party) Puea Thai from power," he said.