* Election Commission says country too volatile for voting
* Protesters reject election, want government out now
* State of emergency in force in the capital
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, Jan 23 Thailand's Constitutional Court
on Thursday deferred a ruling on whether a general election
scheduled for Feb. 2 can be postponed, as protesters who say
they will boycott the vote kept up pressure on the government to
step down.
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra declared a 60-day state
of emergency in Bangkok and surrounding areas from Wednesday,
hoping to prevent an escalation in the protests now in their
third month.
The Election Commission says the country is too volatile to
hold a general election now and that technicalities mean it is
anyway bound to result in a parliament with too few lawmakers to
form a quorum.
The government says the decree to hold the election on that
date has been signed by the king and cannot be changed.
"The Constitutional Court has accepted this case and we will
look at the legal issues involved. If there is enough evidence,
we may hand down a decision tomorrow," said court spokesman
Pimol Thampithakpong.
The protests are the latest eruption in a political conflict
that has gripped the country for eight years. The emergency
decree failed to clear the demonstrators, though the capital has
been relatively calm this week.
Broadly, the conflict pits the Bangkok middle class and
royalist establishment against the mainly poorer supporters of
Yingluck and her brother, ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra, who was
toppled by the military in 2006.
Nine people have been killed in outbursts of violence,
including two grenade attacks in Bangkok last weekend.
A leading pro-government activist was shot and wounded on
Wednesday in Thailand's northeast, a stronghold of the
Shinawatra family, in what police said may have been a political
attack, adding to fears the violence could spread.
A ruling in favour of the Election Commission would deepen
Thailand's political quagmire, already weighing on investor
enthusiasm for Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy.
The main opposition Democrat Party says it will boycott the
vote. Protest leader Suthep Thaugsuban, a former Democrat
minister, wants democracy suspended so that a "people's council"
can push through electoral and political changes.
Thais living overseas have already voted and some advance
voting takes place around the country on Sunday. The protesters
have said they would try to disrupt the election.
FEARS OF ELECTION VIOLENCE
On Wednesday, an unidentified gunman opened fire on Kwanchai
Praipana, a leader of Thailand's pro-government "red shirt"
movement and a popular radio DJ.
The attack in Udon Thani, about 450 km (280 miles) northeast
of Bangkok, was the most significant violence outside the
capital and illustrates the risk that the turbulence could
spread to other parts of Thailand.
Just a day before, Kwanchai had warned of a nationwide fight
if the military launched a coup, as widely feared.
So far the military, which has been involved in 18 actual or
attempted coups in the past 81 years, has kept out of the fray.
Police are charged with enforcing the state of emergency and are
under orders from Yingluck to show restraint.
"We announced a state of emergency to help police do their
work," Yingluck told reporters on Thursday.
"But given what happened in 2010 I don't want police to use
force outside of the legal framework," she added, referring to a
military crackdown that year on pro-Thaksin protesters during
which scores were killed.
Army chief Prayuth Chan-ocha said this week his troops might
have to play a bigger role if serious violence breaks out. "If
such violence erupted and no one is able to solve it, the troops
would have to step in and tackle it. We would look after our
nation using the right methods," he told reporters.
The emergency decree gives security agencies powers to
detain suspects, impose a curfew and limit gatherings. Some
analysts said it was in part designed to give Yingluck legal
protection if police step in.
Several governments have warned their nationals to avoid
protest areas in Bangkok, among the world's most visited cities.
China called on Thailand to "restore stability and order as soon
as possible" through talks.