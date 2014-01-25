* Govt urges protesters to allow advance polling to proceed
* Unclear whether Feb. 2 election will go ahead
* Government imposed state of emergency to curb violence
By Viparat Jantraprap
BANGKOK, Jan 25 Thai authorities told
anti-government protesters on Saturday to stop blockading
official buildings and not to interfere in early voting in a
general election, but promised not to use violence to clear
Bangkok streets.
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra has called an election
for Feb. 2 in the hope of cementing her hold on power in the
face of more than two months of protests trying to shove her
from office. Advanced polling is set to start on Sunday.
"Any move seen as obstructing advance voting on Sunday and
on Feb. 2 is illegal, subject to either a jail sentence or a
fine, or both," Foreign Minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul said
in a nationally televised address on Saturday afternoon. He also
heads the government's crisis committee, the Centre for the
Administration of Peace and Order (CAPO).
He said CAPO would talk with protest leaders to ask them to
stop occupying government offices. But he insisted there would
be no crackdown.
It is still unclear whether the election for Feb. 2 will go
ahead after a Constitutional Court ruling on Friday opened the
possibility for a delay.
The ruling was sought by the Election Commission, which
argues that the country is too unstable at the moment to hold a
vote and that it would anyway result in too few legitimately
elected MPs to form a parliamentary quorum.
One analyst said the ruling would likely be seen as part of
the build-up to dislodge Yingluck from office and warned of the
potential for violence.
Both the Election Commission and the Constitutional Court
are widely seen as favouring Yingluck's opponents.
The government has refused to accept a delay in the vote
which it would almost certainly win and which the opposition
says it will boycott.
STATE OF EMERGENCY IN PLACE
The government declared a 60-day state of emergency from
last Wednesday, hoping to prevent an escalation in protests.
Nine people have died and dozens been wounded in violence,
including two grenade attacks in the capital last weekend.
The violence is the worst since 2010, when troops were sent
in to end mass protests by supporters of Yingluck's brother and
former prime minister, Thaksin Shinawatra, who lives in
self-exile. More than 90 protesters were killed in that
crackdown.
Anti-government firebrand Suthep Thaugsuban led thousands in
a march on Saturday. He accuses the government of mass
corruption and wants it replaced by an unelected "people's
council" to push through electoral and political changes.
The protests are the latest eruption in a political conflict
that has gripped the country for eight years and is beginning to
hurt growth and investor confidence in Southeast Asia's second
biggest economy.
It broadly pits the Bangkok middle class and royalist
establishment against the mainly poorer supporters of Yingluck
and her brother, who was toppled by the military in 2006.
So far the military, which has been involved in 18 actual or
attempted coups in the past 81 years, has kept out of the
dispute. Police are charged with enforcing the state of
emergency and are under orders from Yingluck to handle
protesters with restraint.
The emergency decree gives security agencies powers to
detain suspects, impose a curfew and limit gatherings, but some
analysts said it was in part designed to give Yingluck legal
protection if police step in.