By Martin Petty
| BANGKOK
BANGKOK Feb 2 Thai voters go to the polls under
heavy security on Sunday in an election that could push the
divided country deeper into political turmoil and leave the
winner paralysed for months by street protests, legal challenges
and legislative limbo.
The risk of bloodshed at the ballot remains high, a day
after seven people were wounded by gunshots and explosions
during a standoff between supporters and opponents of embattled
Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra in a north Bangkok stronghold
of her Puea Thai Party.
The usual campaign billboards, glossy posters and
pre-election buzz have been notably absent this time, as will be
millions of voters fearful of poll violence or bent on rejecting
a ballot bound to re-elect the political juggernaut controlled
by Yingluck's billionaire brother, Thaksin Shinawatra.
Thaksin, 64, is loved and loathed in Thailand, but his
parties have won every poll since 2001. His opponents say he is
a corrupt crony capitalist who rules by proxy from self-exile in
Dubai.
Victory celebrations would be likely muted for Yingluck.
With parliamentary seats unable to be filled and the prospect of
violence disrupting voting, she could find herself on shaky
ground, exposed to legal attacks and unable to pass bills and
budgets crucial to reviving a stuttering economy.
Yingluck last week refused to postpone the election, even
though a fifth of those registered for advanced voting were
unable to cast ballots after protesters blocked polling stations
in 49 of 50 Bangkok districts as part of a "shutdown" of key
intersections in the city. In 28 southern constituencies, no
votes will be cast because no candidates could sign up.
Some 130,000 security forces will be deployed across the
country, 12,000 in Bangkok, National Security Council chief
Paradorn Pattantabutr told Reuters.
"We're confident there won't be too much chaos," he said.
Polling stations open at 8 a.m. (0100 GMT) on Sunday and the
Election Commission says results will not be available on the
day. Its commissioners are worried about unrest and are braced
for a deluge of complaints and challenges to the results.
"There's been a lot of obstruction, so much, every single
step of the way," commission secretary-general Puchong Nutrawong
told Reuters.
"We don't want this election to be a bloody election. We can
get every single agency involved to make this election happen,
but if there's bloodshed, what's the point?"
INTRACTABLE CRISIS
Anti-government demonstrators say Thaksin subverted
Thailand's fragile democracy by entrenching money politics and
using taxpayers' money for generous subsidies, cheap healthcare
and easy loans that have bought him loyalty from millions of
working-class Thai voters in the north and northeast.
With broad support from Bangkok's middle class and tacit
backing of the royalist establishment, old-money elites and
military, the protesters reject the election and want to suspend
democracy, replacing it with an appointed "people's council" to
reform politics and erode Thaksin's influence.
The latest round of tumult in the eight-year political
conflict erupted in November and underscored Thaksin's central
role in the intractable struggle, both as hero and villain.
Yingluck was largely tolerated by Thaksin's opponents but
her party miscalculated when it tried to introduce a blanket
amnesty that would have nullified a graft conviction against
Thaksin and allowed him to return home.
Many Thais see history repeating after a cycle of elections,
protests and military or judicial interventions that have
polarised the country and angered Thaksin's "red shirt"
supporters, who held crippling blockades in 2010 and have vowed
to defend his sister from any overthrow attempt.
Thailand's military has remained neutral so far, but the
judiciary has taken on an unusually large number of cases in the
past two months in response to complaints against Yingluck and
Puea Thai that could result in the party's dissolution and
lengthy bans for its top politicians.
There is also a chance the election could be annulled, as it
was in 2006, over a technicality. The Election Commission is
expecting lawsuits to be filed demanding the election be voided.
The main opposition Democrat Party is boycotting the poll
and the commission has already voiced concerns that it would
result in too few legitimately elected MPs to form a
parliamentary quorum.
With no quorum to re-elect a prime minister, it looks likely
Yingluck could be a caretaker premier for months. Even with a
fresh mandate, a stalemate is almost certain, giving her
opponents more time to intensify their campaign against her and
for legal challenges to be lodged.
"Yingluck will look weaker and weaker, heading a caretaker
government with decreasing authority to govern, more vulnerable
to the charges against her as the Bangkok blockades become
unbearable," said Thitinan Pongsudhirak, an expert on Thai
politics at Bangkok's Chulalongkorn University.
